Company News for Aug 18, 2022

  • Target Corp’s (TGT - Free Report) shares fell 2.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.39, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71.
  • Shares of Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW - Free Report) rose 0.6% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $4.67, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.63.
  • Shares of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX - Free Report) gained 2.8% after posting  second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.69, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67.
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.’s (A - Free Report) shares jumped 7.2% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20.

