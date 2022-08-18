Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Petrobras (PBR) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PBR broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for PBR

Shares of PBR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 20.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that PBR could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at PBR's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch PBR for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


