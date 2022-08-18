Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 31, 2022) results, beating both the top-line and bottom-line estimates. The strong performance during the quarter was backed by solid order growth and sustained demand across all end markets and regions. Also, the company successfully navigated the supply chain and geopolitical disruptions, which contributed to its robust performance. Quarter Details
Keysight (KEYS) Outpaces Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 31, 2022) results, beating both the top-line and bottom-line estimates. The strong performance during the quarter was backed by solid order growth and sustained demand across all end markets and regions. Also, the company successfully navigated the supply chain and geopolitical disruptions, which contributed to its robust performance.
