Company News for Aug 19, 2022

  • Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) jumped 6% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.01, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79.
  • Shares of The Tapestry Inc. (TPR - Free Report) gained 1.2% after posting  fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.78, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.
  • ZTO Express Cayman Inc.’s (ZTO - Free Report) shares rose 0.4% after the company posted second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.33, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO - Free Report) shares climbed 5.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.83, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82.

