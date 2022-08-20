Back to top

Kosmos Energy (KOS) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Kosmos Energy (KOS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. KOS recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, KOS has gained 18.3%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at KOS's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting KOS on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


