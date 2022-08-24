Back to top

Company News for Aug 22, 2022

  • Shares of Deere & Co. (DE - Free Report) rose 0.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $13 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.9 billion.
  • Shares of Foot Locker Inc. (FL - Free Report) soared 20% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.10, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75.
  • Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s (BILL - Free Report) shares jumped 16.7% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $200.22 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.35%.
  • Vipshop Holdings Ltd.’s (VIPS - Free Report) shares surged 3.9% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.37, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26.

