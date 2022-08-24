Back to top

Plexus (PLXS)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

Plexus Corp. (PLXS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, PLXS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Shares of PLXS have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 12.5%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that PLXS could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider PLXS's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 3 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Moving Average Chart for PLXS

Investors should think about putting PLXS on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.


