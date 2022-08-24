We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know
PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $178.45, moving -0.95% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.
Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 6.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 4.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.62%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 12, 2022. In that report, analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.83 billion, up 3.18% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.65 per share and revenue of $83.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.23% and +5.44%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. PepsiCo is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note PepsiCo's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.04, which means PepsiCo is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that PEP has a PEG ratio of 3.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.38 at yesterday's closing price.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
