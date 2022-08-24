Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

America's CarMart (CRMT - Free Report) is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report)  is a Fortune 500 company that functions as a retailer of branded apparel products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Antero Midstream (AM - Free Report) is a leading provider of integrated and customized midstream services in the gas-rich Marcellus and Utica Shale plays, the company operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) - free report >>

America's CarMart, Inc. (CRMT) - free report >>

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy retail