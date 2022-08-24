Back to top

Company News for Aug 23, 2022

  • Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) plunged 6.1% after CFRA Research forecast a slowdown for the stock for the rest of the year.
  • Shares of Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) dropped 5% after it was ordered to pay $1.7 billion to the families of victims killed in a fatal rollover of a F-250 pickup truck. The automaker also said it would slash 3,000 jobs in the United States and Canada.
  • Signify Health, Inc.’s (SGFY - Free Report) shares soared 32.1% after it was reported that a bidding war was taking place between multiple companies to acquire it.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s (AMC - Free Report) shares got decimated by 42% on the same day the cinema chain’s preferred stock listing started trading, after Cineworld Group plc, a major rival, filed for bankruptcy.

