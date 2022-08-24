We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Coupa (COUP) Solutions to Improve Business Cash Visibility
Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP - Free Report) recently announced that its division Coupa Treasury will help firms in uncertain and difficult times by providing them with innovative solutions to improve their liquidity through higher visibility.
Coupa enables organizations to improve their financial situation in the following ways:
Improving liquidity will provide treasurers with the ability to obtain procurement-negotiated early payment discount terms as well as pay in the future options alongside various payment options to enhance effective yield.
Unlocking hidden yields will improve transparency in expenditure activities in the organization. This will provide further cash visibility.
Future-proofing business activities will safeguard treasurers from disruptions, and they will be able to obtain growth with more precision on the full spending activities occurring within the organization. This will bring about improved agility and resilience.
Coupa’s Business Spend Management platform supplies treasurers with an absolute view of company cash and spending, covering supply chain, procurement, finance and treasury, thereby positioning itself as a one-of-a-kind extensive platform.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Coupa’s unified cloud platform makes it quicker to deploy, thereby providing value to customers in a timely manner. The company also provides prescriptive recommendations, ranging from saving opportunities to supplier insights through the utilization of collective AI across the whole Coupa Software platform. This brings about improved agility across the platform.
The stock has declined 72.6% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 60.8%. Coupa currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY - Free Report) is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12% at present.
Tencent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average. It has lost 31.6% in the past year.
Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 13% over the past seven days.
Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.9%, on average. It has appreciated 171.6% in the past year.
Rambus Inc. (RMBS - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for Rambus' current-year earnings has been revised upward by 4.5% over the past seven days.