SONY Reportedly Faces Lawsuit Due to Higher Pricing in UK

Sony Corporation ( SONY Quick Quote SONY - Free Report) has been slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly “overcharging” millions of its PlayStation customers in the U.K. by exploiting its market dominance, per a report from Financial Times.
Per the report, Sony allegedly imposed “unfair” terms and conditions on gaming developers/publishers that led to unfair pricing, which was eventually passed on to PlayStation end customers.
Nearly 8.9 million consumers are likely to have been affected by the unfair pricing, which could result in a compensation of up to £5 billion, added the report. Any customer who made digital games/add-on content purchase through console or the PlayStation store since August 2016 is eligible for compensation. The estimated damages per individual in the claim are between £67 and £562. The lawsuit has been filed by consumer rights expert Alex Neill.
Sony designs, manufactures and sells several consumer and industrial electronic equipment. The company invests heavily in research and development to launch new products and enhance the existing product line.
The company reported
first-quarter fiscal 2022 net income per share (on a GAAP basis) of ¥175.21 per share, increasing from ¥169.22 reported in the year-ago quarter.
Quarterly total revenues inched up 2.4% year over year to ¥2,311.5 billion ($17842.4 million). Imaging & Sensing Solutions sales were up 9% year over year to ¥237.8 billion. Sales from the segment were driven by favorable forex movement.
Sony has provided the outlook for the fiscal year ending Mar 31, 2023. It now expects sales of ¥11,500 billion, up 16% year over year compared with ¥11,400 billion guided earlier. The top-line performance is likely to be driven by improvement in GN&S, Music, Pictures and ET&S segment sales.
It currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 15.9% in the past year compared with the
Sony Corporation Price and Consensus
