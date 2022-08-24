In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>
FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) - free report >>
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>
FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) - free report >>
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Reasons to Retain FTI Consulting (FCN) in Your Portfolio
FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN - Free Report) has had an impressive run on the bourses over the past year. Shares have appreciated 19.8% against a 4.3% decline in the industry it belongs to and a 9% decline in the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
FTI Consulting, Inc. Price
FTI Consulting, Inc. price | FTI Consulting, Inc. Quote
Factors That Augur Well
FTI Consulting has a unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, finance and the industry on a single platform. This makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. Global operations help to expand its geographic footprint. FCN’s revenues of $755 million rose 6.1% on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter of 2022.
FTI Consulting's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) stood at 2.26 at the end of second-quarter 2022, higher than the 2.16 recorded at the end of second-quarter 2021. An increasing current ratio bodes well for FTI Consulting as it implies that the risk of default is less.
Some Risks
FTI Consulting makes the majority of its investments in hiring qualified professionals as well as promoting and training individuals. Such investments are necessary to enhance growth and are likely to benefit the company in the long term. However, escalating investments on people are likely to weigh on the bottom line at the initial stage.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
FTI Consultingcurrently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interestedin the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) , Genpact Limited (G - Free Report) and H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) .
Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 108.4% for 2022. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.
Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.
Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.
H&R Block flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. HRB has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.5%.
HRB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.2%, on average.