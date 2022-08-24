We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Richardson Electronics (RELL - Free Report) closed at $17.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.84% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.
Coming into today, shares of the electronic components and communication products company had gained 3.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Richardson Electronics as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $62.4 million, up 16.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $255.3 million. These totals would mark changes of +4.9% and +13.66%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Richardson Electronics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Richardson Electronics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Richardson Electronics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.44, which means Richardson Electronics is trading at a premium to the group.
The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.