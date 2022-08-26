In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
DWS Capital Growth S (SCGSX) - free report >>
Congress Small Cap Growth Retail (CSMVX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
DWS Capital Growth S (SCGSX) - free report >>
Congress Small Cap Growth Retail (CSMVX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Century Small Cap Select Investor (CSMVX - Free Report) : 1.25% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. CSMVX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With annual returns of 16.87% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Deutsche Capital Growth S (SCGSX - Free Report) : 0.66% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. SCGSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. SCGSX, with annual returns of 14.12% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
MainStay MAP Fund R3 (MMAPX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.37%. Management fee: 0.66%. Five year annual return: 12.14%. MMAPX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.