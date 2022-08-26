We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Adtran (ADTN) Selected to Bring Wi-Fi to Subscriber Homes
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN - Free Report) has been chosen by Michigan Broadband Services to provide end-to-end fiber broadband solutions for continuous connectivity to both business and residential subscribers in rural areas.
Michigan Broadband Services is an Internet service provider that primarily caters to rural homes. It closely operates with local townships, state broadband offices, elected officials and supervisors to educate the importance of broadband on developmental opportunities in localities.
Adtran’s objective is to provide Michigan Broadband Services with advanced Wi-Fi service, improved broadband network quality and the finest customer care. This will be ensured by its cloud software alongside its AI-driven, adaptive Wi-Fi management solution.
Subscriber capacity demands of Michigan Broadband Services will be met by Adtran’s 10G fiber access platform alongside Combo PON technology which will build scalable fiber networks. Adtran’s products and services provide solutions that support fiber-and-copper-based infrastructure and an increasing number of wireless and coax-based solutions, thereby lowering the cost of deployment of advanced services across a variety of applications.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Adtran expects solid traction in its domestic market for Ultra-broad-band and fiber-to-the-home solutions along with Software-Defined access and Ethernet passive optical network solution. To complement the Network Solutions portfolio and to assist customers in increasing time to market, reducing costs and boosting customer satisfaction, Adtran will provide a complete set of maintenance, turnkey network implementation, maintenance, solutions integration, and managed services.
The stock has gained 3.9% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 59.3%. Adtran currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
