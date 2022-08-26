Back to top

Enphase Energy (ENPH) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, ENPH broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for ENPH

Shares of ENPH have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 15%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that ENPH could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ENPH's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 12 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on ENPH for more gains in the near future.


