Linde (LIN) Inaugurates Hydrogen Refueling System in Germany

Linde (LIN - Free Report) recently unveiled the world’s first hydrogen refueling system for passenger trains. The location of the refueling system – having a total daily capacity of 1,600 kg of hydrogen – is in Bremervörde, Germany.

Linde boasted that its hydrogen refueling system is capable of refueling 14 hydrogen-powered passenger trains. This will make it possible that on a single refueling, each train will have the ability to run 1,000 km without emissions. With this development, the existing diesel-powered trains will get replaced by new hydrogen trains.

The development is signaling Linde’s strong initiative in playing a significant role in decarbonizing transport in Europe. The innovative technologies of Linde supporting this development are thus creating a blueprint for the public transport system, which is emission-free, across the globe.

Linde currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked players in the basic materials space include Albemarle Corporation (ALB - Free Report) , Innospec Inc. (IOSP - Free Report) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP - Free Report) . Koppers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Albemarle and Innospec sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Albemarle is a well-known specialty chemicals company. Encouraging trends for demand and pricing, especially for Bromine and Lithium, is aiding Albemarle. In 2022, ALB is likely to see earnings growth of 425.7%.

Innospec is a leading specialty chemicals company. Innospec has a strong focus on adding values to customers by delivering technologies and products. For 2022 and 2023, IOSP is likely to see earnings growth of 23.9% and 13.5%, respectively.

Koppers is a leading provider of carbon compounds, wood treatment chemicals and treated wood products. Improved price impacts across its segments are aiding Koppers. KOP has recently improved its financial flexibility with $800 million of credit facility.


