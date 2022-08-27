Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY - Free Report) is a leading operator of specialty retail stores in the United States and Canada.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 132.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Alico (ALCO - Free Report)  is an agribusiness company that is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 72.8% downward over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods (BGS - Free Report) is engaged in manufacturing, selling and distributing high-quality, shelf-stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.2% downward over the last 60 days.

