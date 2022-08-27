In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Growth 1.1 I (EITMX - Free Report) has a 0.48% expense ratio and 0.41% management fee. EITMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.23% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Adviser (TADGX - Free Report) : 0.89% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. TADGX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 12.46% over the last five years, TADGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Thrivent Small Cap Stock I (TSCSX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.8%. Management fee: 0.65%. Five year annual return: 12.3%. TSCSX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.