We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Qorvo (QRVO) GaN Pa Module Provides Highest Gains for L-Band
Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO - Free Report) has launched the highest gain 100-watt L-band compact solution, an innovative GaN-on-SiC power amplifier module, which will be used in commercial and defense radar applications. The QPA2511 GaN-on-Sic Power Amplifier Module has been integrated into a robust surface mount package to simplify broad assembly, testing and system design. This will improve its reliability quotient and accelerate time to market alongside fine-tuning customer manufacturing cycles.
The QPA2511 GaN-on-SiC Power Amplifier Module provides unrivalled performance, drastically reducing overall system power consumption. This is because it includes an integrated two-stage amplifier solution that provides 60% power added efficiency in a circuit size 70% smaller than equivalent two-stage solutions.
Qorvo’s RF Flex solution provides top-class current consumption for superior device performance alongside leading-edge design flexibility to simplify regional customization. It has also been chosen to support multiple upcoming primary 4G reference designs. The accelerated timeline for 5G deployment puts the company in an advantageous position.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Qorvo has launched highly integrated front-end solutions that simplify the working of multi-band and multimode 4G smartphones and tablets. These new RF Fusion front-end solutions demonstrate the company’s ability to assist OEMs to quickly bring to market their next-generation flagship devices.
The stock has lost 46.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 44.7%.
Qorvo currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY - Free Report) is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12% at present.
Tencent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average. It has lost 29.5 % in the past year.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 9.7% over the past seven days.
Thermon delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.9%, on average. It has appreciated 13.6% in the past year.
Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for Sanmina current-year earnings has been revised upward by 7.8% over the past seven days.