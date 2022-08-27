We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CSW Industrials (CSWI)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
From a technical perspective, CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CSWI's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.
Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.
A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.
Over the past four weeks, CSWI has gained 14.2%. The company currently sits at a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.
The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account CSWI's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 1 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.
Investors should think about putting CSWI on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.