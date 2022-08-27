We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG - Free Report) closed at $3.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.
Coming into today, shares of the gas shipping company had gained 18.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 8.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.05%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dynagas LNG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Dynagas LNG to post earnings of $0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.31 million, down 4.77% from the prior-year quarter.
DLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $132.31 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.36% and -3.95%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynagas LNG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dynagas LNG is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Dynagas LNG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.62, so we one might conclude that Dynagas LNG is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.