Company News for Aug 29, 2022

  • Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) plummeted 21.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of $0.65 per share, wide than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.45 per share.
  • Farfetch Limited’s (FTCH - Free Report) shares soared 26.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 loss of $0.21 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26.
  • Shares of Seagen Inc. (SGEN - Free Report) declined 5.7% on reports that talks of the company being bought by Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK - Free Report) have come to a halt.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.’s (DELL - Free Report) shares tumbled 13.5% after the company posted second-quarter 2022 revenues of $26.43 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.5 billion.

