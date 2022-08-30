We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Video Gaming ETFs Down Despite Mixed Earnings
Video gaming earnings have been mixed in the current reporting season. Activision Blizzard (ATVI - Free Report) delivered non-GAAP earnings of 48 cents per share for second-quarter 2022, down 60% year over year due to a soft Call of Duty: Vanguard launch last fall and a slow year for the gaming industry so far as it deals with hardware supply chain issues affecting consoles, inflation and a lack of big hits.
Consolidated revenues plunged 28.4% year over year to $1.64 billion. Total revenues declined 15.2% to $1.57 billion after adjusting for revenues from non-reportable segments, net effect from the recognition of deferred revenues and the elimination of intersegment revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues was pegged at 3 cents per share and $1.53 billion, respectively.
Electronic Arts (EA - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.11 per share, which surged 53.6% year over year. Revenues exceeded the guidance of $1.675 billion to $1.725 billion and increased 13.9% year over year to $1.76 billion, driven by strength in the FIFA franchise and the F1 22 launch. FIFA Online 4 hit a new high in engagement and FIFA Mobile delivered its biggest net bookings quarter ever.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss and revenues was pegged at 6 cents per share and $1.25 billion, respectively. Net bookings exceeded the expected range of $1.20 to $1.25 billion but decreased 2.8% year over year to $1.29 billion.
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO - Free Report) reported a first-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of 76 cents per share against the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.30 per share. Net revenues jumped 35.5% year over year to $1.10 billion. Net Bookings surged 40.9% to $1 billion.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues was pegged at 53 cents per share and $1.04 billion, respectively. Game revenues (92.5% of revenues) improved 28% year over year to $1.02 billion. Advertising revenues (7.5% of revenues) jumped 389.4% year over year to $83.2 million.
ETFs in Focus
Despite mixed earnings, video-gaming ETFs underperformed lately. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO - Free Report) (down 2.1%), VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO - Free Report) (up 0.40%) and Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NERD - Free Report) (down 0.3%) – all underperformed in the past one month.
These funds are down 3.1%, 2.4% and 1.7% past week, respectively. These ETFs are down massively in the year-to-date frame too. Rising rate worries amid a hawkish Fed weighed on the broad-based technology sector as these are high-growth in nature and underperform in a rising rate environment (read: A Comprehensive Guide to Video-Gaming ETFs).