Motorola (MSI) Fortifies Prison Safety With Body-Worn Cameras
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) has inked a contract with the Romanian National Administration of Penitentiaries for 2100 body-worn cameras for use across all the prisons in the country. This will lead to improved security and safety of prisons in Romania and help deter confrontations.
Motorola’s state-of-the-art VB400 body-worn cameras enable the capture of incidents from the start as it offers an automated pre-recording feature. The VideoManager evidence management solution enables a highly advanced solution for protecting the evidence present on video. It also proves useful to officers daily workflow.
The new and advanced cameras will assist in de-escalating and preventing confrontations. It will also obtain video footage during emergencies and conflicts. Prison staff will be using the cameras for prison transport and guarding activities.
Motorola’s buyout of 911 Datamaster, Inc. is expected to improve its position as a global provider of mission-critical communication services and products across the world. It is also experiencing improved demand across land mobile radio products and video security and services. The company witnessed strong demand for video security products and services during the second quarter of 2022. It is experiencing healthy demand in America, led by the strength of its mission-critical integrated ecosystem and business model.
The stock has gained 1.1% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 12.5%. Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
