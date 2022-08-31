We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Accenture (ACN) Closes Acquisition of Eclipse Automation
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) yesterday announced that it has snapped up Cambridge, Ontario, Canada-based customized manufacturing automation and robotics solutions provider, Eclipse Automation. The financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps.
Founded in 2001, Eclipse Automation is a developer of automated manufacturing systems used in the creation of sophisticated products for companies from various industries such as industrial equipment, life sciences, energy, automotive and consumer goods space. The company’s offerings include automation control systems, production machines and robots, with customized tooling manufactured in-house. It is now part of Industry X, Accenture’s digital engineering and manufacturing service.
Accenture’s Benefits
The buyout is part of Accenture’s bid to expand its digital engineering and manufacturing capabilities and offer automated product lines that use cloud, data and artificial intelligence, to its clients, making their factories smarter, more efficient and future ready.
Accenture will integrate its strong digital expertise with Eclipse’s advanced automation capabilities to enable clients to bring significant enhancements to their products. The company will provide training capabilities and technology to its clients to help them build a digital workforce.
Accenture’s shares are down 12.3% over the past year compared with a 9.6% decline in the industry it belongs to and an 11.6% fall of the Zacks S&P 500.
Accenture PLC Price
Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote
