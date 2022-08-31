Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR - Free Report) is a platform for public self-expression and conversation on the internet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) is an activewear and lifestyle apparel products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR - Free Report) engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1491.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) - free report >>

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) - free report >>

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) - free report >>

Published in

internet