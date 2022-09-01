We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Crown Castle (CCI - Free Report) closed at $170.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.
Coming into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 4.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.4%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Crown Castle as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.83, up 3.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.74 billion, up 7.29% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.36 per share and revenue of $6.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.9% and +9.76%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Crown Castle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Crown Castle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.99, which means Crown Castle is trading at a premium to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.