Equifax (EFX) Announces Completion of LawLogix Acquisition
Equifax Inc. (EFX - Free Report) announced yesterday that it has completed the acquisition of cloud-based I-9 software and immigration case management software provider, LawLogix, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was previously announced on Jul 21.
LawLogix provides two cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) solutions, Guardian and Edge. Guardian aids employers with their Form I-9 and E-Verify requirements and provides I-9 workflow. Edge provides comprehensive immigration case management software to businesses, immigration law firms and non-profit organizations.
Strengthening Workforce Solutions
LawLogix has joined Workforce Solutions, Equifax's largest and fastest-growing business, and expands the company's portfolio of employer and HR-focused solutions that assist companies in managing their hiring and employment requirements. Addition of LawLogix positions Equifax to deliver a comprehensive set of services suitable for employers in a rapidly changing employment and regulatory environment.
"Equifax has expanded well beyond a traditional credit bureau and the acquisition of LawLogix marks the sixth acquisition in support of the continued growth and expansion of the Equifax Workforce Solutions business unit since the beginning of 2021,” said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax.
Equifax’s shares have declined 32.1% in the past year compared with a 27.8% fall in the industry it belongs to.
Equifax, Inc. Price
