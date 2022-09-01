In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Amana Growth Investor (AMAGX - Free Report) has a 0.9% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. AMAGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 17.23% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Deutsche Science and Technology S (KTCSX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. KTCSX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. With five-year annualized performance of 15.98%, expense ratio of 0.7% and management fee of 0.45%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
AllianzGI Convertible Fund P (ANCMX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. ANCMX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.25% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.