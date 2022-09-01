Lumen (LUMN) Debuts New Solutions for Managing Enterprise SASE

Lumen Technologies ( LUMN Quick Quote LUMN - Free Report) recently rolled out Lumen SASE (or Secure Access Service Edge) solutions designed to enhance enterprise SASE’s purchase, configuration and management digitally.
Amid increasing cyber-attack instances, it has become pertinent for business organizations to tighten IT security to protect data. The new SASE solution, powered by the Lumen platform, makes it easier for customers to buy and manage advanced security software solutions like SD-WAN and extend security on any device for any user, irrespective of location.
Customers can visit Lumen Marketplace to better understand the new solution and then purchase a solution based on their requirements. Clients will be able to set up their solution by location and users and will be able to add more sites, users and services. Clients will also be able to receive alerts and manage tickets via Lumen SASE Manager that exists within the Control Center portal, added Lumen.
The combination of Lumen SASE Solutions and the Lumen SASE Manager will help customers to tighten cybersecurity and upgrade their infrastructure network, further noted Lumen. Lumen partnered with the likes of Fortinet and VMware for its SASE solution.
Lumen offers a wide array of integrated services like wholesale network access, high-speed Internet access, managed hosting and colocation services etc., to its business and residential customers.
The company continues investing heavily in the Quantum fiber and Enterprise business. The company added 28,000 Quantum Fiber subscribers taking the count to 858,000 quantum fiber subscribers in the last reported quarter.
Recently, the company announced an investment in edge computing to expand its platform by offering Lumen Edge Virtual Machine (VM) to its customers. Lumen Edge VM provides users with low latency by leveraging the Lumen fiber network so that customers can work seamlessly on next-generation applications.
Lumen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 19.4% compared with the industry's fall of 62.6% in the past year.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
Cadence Design Systems ( CDNS Quick Quote CDNS - Free Report) , Badger Meter ( BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) and Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) . All stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDNS 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.11 per share, rising 5.7% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.7%.
Cadence’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 9.8%. Shares of CDNS have jumped 5.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMI’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share, up 6% in the past 60 days.
Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, with the average being 12.6%. Shares of BMI have lost 10.8% of their value in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Network’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.04 per share, increasing 9.8% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.6%.
Arista Network’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.1%. Shares of ANET have increased 31.8% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
