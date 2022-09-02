We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Stocks to Buy in September as the Market Falls and Rates Rise
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores why Wall Street washed away over a month worth of gains. The current backdrop is difficult, but there are stocks poised to outperform if investors know where to look.
The stock market was headed for another rough showing Thursday, until buyers rushed in around mid-day to help the S&P 500 edge out a 0.30% gain. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq’s 0.26% dip looks great compared to the 2% drop it suffered through the morning. Yields continued their march higher early Thursday as well, but slipped as stocks popped.
Unfortunately, nothing fundamentally changed to cause the afternoon bounce, with Wall Street still worried about inflation and the Fed’s hawkish stance on rates. The change of course mid-day came ahead of key economic data due out Friday morning, with the U.S. jobs market projected to have remained hot in August.
Tons of factors are contributing to the current bout of 40-year high inflation, and many of them are out of the Fed’s hands. This is why Wall Street is growing worried that Powell and his central bank colleagues will decide they must really ramp up their rate hikes if they hope to cool inflation.
The growing worries about stubbornly-high inflation and its wide-ranging impacts on consumers, companies, rates, and beyond is causing market jitters and slowly erasing much of the stock market’s comeback off its mid-June lows. Thankfully, many areas of the market are holding up well. And a select group of companies have been able to up their guidance in the face of inflation. Today, we dive into three dividend-paying stocks that could be poised to help investors profit in September and beyond.
The first stock up is Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK - Free Report) . The mega-cap pharmaceutical firm’s portfolio includes oncology, vaccines, infectious diseases, diabetes, and its new covid-19 antiviral. Merck bolstered its portfolio last year through a key acquisition and its outlook for 2022 is strong. MRK shares have climbed by double-digits in 2022 and its dividend yield tops its industry.
First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) is a “cheap” stock trading for under $15 per share, with an industry-beating dividend yield. First BanCorp’s raised its outlook after it reported strong Q2 results amid a rising interest rate environment. The diversified financial services provider’s valuation is solid. And First BanCorp lands a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
The last stock on the list today is NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) . The company is both a boring utility operator and a renewable energy powerhouse. NextEra is set to benefit from increasing demand for solar and wind, as well as nuclear. NextEra’s revenue and earnings outlook are impressive for FY22 and FY23 and its positive bottom-line revisions help it land a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Plus, NEE shares have crushed the market and its industry over the last five years.