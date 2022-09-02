Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) is an activewear and lifestyle apparel products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX - Free Report) engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 172.7% downward over the last 60 days.

