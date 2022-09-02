We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Kinder Morgan (KMI) is an Attractive Investment Bet
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI - Free Report) has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 60 days. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to witness revenue growth of 9.1% this year.
What’s Favoring the Stock?
Being a leading North American midstream energy player, Kinder Morgan has the continent's largest natural gas transportation network. The company’s natural gas pipeline assets, spreading across roughly 71,000 miles, are responsible for transporting approximately 40% of natural gas produced in the United States.
Moreover, being a transporter of roughly 1.7 million barrels per day of refined products through its pipeline network spreading across 6,800 miles, the company is the largest independent transporter of refined products in North America. Kinder Morgan also has operating interests in 141 terminals.
KMI generates stable fee-based revenues from its vast network of midstream infrastructure. The midstream player’s business model is relatively less exposed to the volatility in oil and gas prices compared to upstream and downstream companies.
Other Stocks to Consider
Other prospective players in the energy space include BP plc (BP - Free Report) , EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) and Eni SpA (E - Free Report) . All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The positive oil price trajectory is a boon for BP’s upstream operations. The favorable oil price scenario and increasing daily oil equivalent production volumes are aiding the energy giant’s bottom line. BP stated that the target of adding a net production of 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2021 from key new projects has been delivered.
In the core of gas-rich Marcellus and Utica Shales, EQT Corporation has a strong foothold. Being a leading producer of natural gas, EQT is benefiting from high natural gas price. For 2022, it is likely to witness earnings growth of 319.6%.
Eni is expecting the discovery of 700 million barrels of oil equivalent (BoE) of new exploration resources this year, suggesting an improvement from the prior guidance of 600 million BoE. For 2022, Eni is likely to witness earnings growth of 165.9%.