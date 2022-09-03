We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $151.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had lost 7.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.
Boeing will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 145%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.48 billion, up 20.94% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.90 per share and revenue of $71.53 billion, which would represent changes of +79.87% and +14.84%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.