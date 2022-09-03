We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
T. Rowe Price (TROW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $118.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Heading into today, shares of the financial services firm had lost 4.94% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from T. Rowe Price as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.02, down 38.23% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, down 18.8% from the year-ago period.
TROW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.24 per share and revenue of $6.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35.37% and -14.14%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Rowe Price should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% lower within the past month. T. Rowe Price is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, T. Rowe Price is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.69, which means T. Rowe Price is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that TROW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.41 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.