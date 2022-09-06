Wall Street had a downbeat August, with the S&P 500 losing about 4.4% past month (as of Aug 31, 2022), the Dow Jones losing 3.6% and the Nasdaq Composite falling about 6.5%. The small-cap index Russell 2000 lost about 3.2%. Rising rate worries at the end of the month made investors jittery.
ETF Asset Report of August 2022: Bonds Win
Financials Win
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF - Free Report) gained about $3.85 billion in assets despite the fact that yield curve flattened. While the Fed continued to hike rates resulting in a spike in the short-term rates, recessionary fears suppressed the long-term bond yields in the quarter.
S&P 500 & Total Stock Market Gain
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report) and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report) amassed about $3.62 billion and $2.31 billion in assets in August. Corrections in valuations probably led the S&P 500 to garner investors’ attention. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI - Free Report) too fetched about $2.47 billion in assets.
U.S. Short-Term Bonds in Fashion
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH - Free Report) added $2.56 billion in assets. The fund yields 1.97% and charges 4 bps in fees. The underlying Bloomberg U.S. 1—5 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 1 and 5 years.
Intermediate and Long-Term Treasuries Win
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGIT - Free Report) and iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF - Free Report) fetched in about $2.22 billion and $2.44 billion in assets, respectively. Bond investing, overall, ruled in August. Long-term U.S. treasury bond ETF iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT - Free Report) too added about $2.17 billion in assets. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND - Free Report) and iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) hauled in about $2.59 billion and $1.46 billion in assets in the month, respectively.
Gold Loses Its Glitter
SPDR Gold Trust (GLD - Free Report) added about $1.82 billion in assets. As the price of the greenback gained considerable strength in August, gold prices fell. Gold shares an inverse relationship with the greenback.
Dividends Out of Fashion
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD - Free Report) andSPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY - Free Report) too lost about$1.46 billion and $1.17 billion in assets, respectively.