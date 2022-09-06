Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alico, Inc. (ALCO - Free Report) is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 73% downward over the last 60 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR - Free Report) engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1491.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI - Free Report) manufactures and sells automotive components and assemblies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 60 days.

