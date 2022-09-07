Back to top

Company News for Sep 6, 2022

  • Shares of Kohl's Corp. (KSS - Free Report) climbed 5.6% following news that private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital has offered to buy $2 billion of the former’s property.
  • Shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) gained 1.7% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $9.73, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.62.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s (LULU - Free Report) shares jumped 6.7% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.20, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86.
  • Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND - Free Report) shares tumbled 4.7% after investment firm Baillie Gifford reduced its stake in the company from 13.38% on Dec 31, 2021 to 6.61%.

