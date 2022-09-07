Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Omnicom (OMC) Stock

Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) is benefitting from internal development initiatives and investor-friendly steps.

OMC has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 2.6%. Omnicom delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.5%, on average.

Factors That Augur Well

Omnicom has a consistent record of returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. In 2021, the company paid out dividends of $592.3 million and repurchased shares amounting to $527.3 million. It paid $562.7 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $222 million in 2020. In 2019, Omnicom paid $564.3 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $610.2 million. Such moves instill investors’ confidence and positively impact earnings per share.

Omnicom’s continues to focus on its internal development initiatives. To increase operational efficiency, the company invested in real estate, back office services, procurement and IT. It also invested in data, analytics and precision marketing. Driven by such positives, we expect Omnicom to witness higher revenues on the back of organic growth.

A Key Risk

Omnicom's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the June 2022 quarter was pegged at 0.95, lower than the June 2021 current ratio of 1.00. Lowering the current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

