Dow Inc. (DOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $48.59, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the materials science had lost 5.45% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, down 39.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.66 billion, down 1.23% from the year-ago period.
DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.74 per share and revenue of $59.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.81% and +7.38%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.65% lower. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Dow Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.23.
Also, we should mention that DOW has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
