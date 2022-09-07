We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Morgan Stanley (MS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) closed at $85.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 0.43% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 14, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.55, down 24.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.3 billion, down 9.82% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.69 per share and revenue of $54.4 billion, which would represent changes of -18.61% and -8.97%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Morgan Stanley has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.92 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.43.
Also, we should mention that MS has a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.