Image: Bigstock
Crocs (CROX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Crocs (CROX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71.94, moving +1.32% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 4.24% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $2.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $942.24 million, up 50.54% from the year-ago period.
CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.04 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.67% and +49.73%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% lower. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Crocs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.66, so we one might conclude that Crocs is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.