5 ETFs Poised to Benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act

  • (1:00) - Understanding The Recent Market Moves: What Lies Ahead?
  • (5:45) - How Should You Position Your Portfolio Right Now?
  • (8:20) - What Exactly Is The Inflationary Reduction Act?
  • (11:00) - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF: LIT
  • (14:50) - Global X Suite of Alternative Energy ETFs: CTEC, RNRG, RAYS
  • (18:50) - Global X Uranium ETF: URA
  • (21:40) - How Should Thematic ETFs Be Used In Your Portfolio?
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer at Global X, about ETFs that could get a boost from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which was signed into law by President Biden last month.

The framework provides $370 billion to combat climate change and would be the biggest climate spending package in US history. It includes tax credits for wind, solar, hydrogen, and nuclear energy, and battery storage, among other things.

The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT - Free Report) benefits from the surging demand for the silvery-white metal from electric vehicle (EV), renewable energy storage, and mobile device industries. Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) are among its holdings.

Nuclear power is back in prominence as governments try to move towards achieving carbon neutrality and ensuring energy security by reducing dependence on Russian fossil fuels. The Global X Uranium ETF (URA - Free Report) invests in uranium mining & nuclear components companies.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG - Free Report) invests in companies that produce energy from renewable sources including wind, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biofuels.

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS - Free Report) focuses on solar energy companies and the Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC - Free Report)  invests in companies developing technologies that reduce negative environmental impacts.

