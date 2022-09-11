We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Gulfport Energy (GPOR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $93.88, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the natural gas producer had gained 9.33% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Gulfport Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Gulfport Energy to post earnings of $4.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $314 million, down 17.36% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gulfport Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.73% higher. Gulfport Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Gulfport Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.98, so we one might conclude that Gulfport Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GPOR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.