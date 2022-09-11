We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nokia (NOK) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nokia (NOK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $5, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the technology company had lost 4.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.79%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nokia as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Nokia to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.27 billion, down 1.49% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $25.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.27% and -4.09%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nokia. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nokia is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nokia has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.24 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.5.
Meanwhile, NOK's PEG ratio is currently 6.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
