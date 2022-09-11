We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tellurian Inc. (TELL - Free Report) closed at $4.37, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.79%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tellurian Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Tellurian Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $68.23 million, up 336.22% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.10 per share and revenue of $403.14 million. These totals would mark changes of +64.29% and +465.61%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tellurian Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.56% lower. Tellurian Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TELL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.