Range Resources (RRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Range Resources (RRC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.52, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.66% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 7.74% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Range Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.40, up 169.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.06 billion, up 248.7% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $4.06 billion, which would represent changes of +171.29% and +38.5%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Range Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.39% higher. Range Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Range Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.5 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.98.
It is also worth noting that RRC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.23 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.