3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Advisor Technology I (FATIX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FATIX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. FATIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 19.58%.

Baird Midcap Investor (BMDSX - Free Report) : 1.05% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. BMDSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. BMDSX, with annual returns of 13.3% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Oak Ridge Dividend Growth I (ORDNX - Free Report) : 1% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. ORDNX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.06% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


